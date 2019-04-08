Country music’s biggest stars headed to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, for the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards. Reba McEntire was back to host the 54th annual edition of the event that saw mega talent like Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves and Dan + Shay take home top honors. But before the ACM Awards were handed out, the red carpet was filled with super stylish couples that brought their fashion A-game.

Once again proving why they are the most darling duo around, Urban arrived at the show with his wife Nicole Kidman, and the two provided plenty of PDA on the red carpet. They also showed off their coordinating couples style thanks to their complementary black ensembles. Kidman was among the best dressed of the night in her sparkling Christopher Kane midi, while the Entertainer of the Year Award-winner was dapper in a patterned black suit.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins and Bachelor alums Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood also got the color-coordination memo in their date night-worthy noir looks.

Newlyweds Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin, meanwhile, made their red carpet debut in style. The singer brightened things up in a shimmering neon green gown, while her police office beau opted for a classic black suit and skinny tie. Lambert’s ex, Blake Shelton, was also at the event — though he skipped the carpet. Inside, the Voice coach posed with longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who showed some leg in a metallic minidress and fishnet stockings.

