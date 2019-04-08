The 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards were a star-studded event, celebrating country music’s finest on Sunday, April 7. But it wasn’t just the toe-tapping performances we admired, celebrities really showcased their unique and beautiful sense of style on the red carpet.

The 54th annual event, held at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Sunday night, brought out country’s biggest names from Carrie Underwood to Kacey Musgraves. But not only did country’s leading ladies accept some of the night’s biggest awards, they stunned while doing it.

Carrie Underwood looked as beautiful as ever, stepping out for the first time since giving birth to her two-month-old Jacob Bryan Fisher. In a glittering, gray-and-black one-shoulder gown, she showed off her famously toned limbs in a thigh-high slit. Kelly Clarkson also walked the red carpet in a black ballgown, hers a bit edgier with lace details on the sleeves and neckline.

As she accepted her multiple awards including Album of the Year, Musgraves dazzled in an ombre rainbow pastel tuxedo with pleated sleeves and high-waisted trousers.

Other A-listers that proved their fearless sense of style through bold and beautiful color palettes were Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris. Lambert walked the carpet with new husband Brendan McLoughlin wearing a lime green halter dress that was nothing short of wow-worthy. Morris looked lovely in a structured lavender strapless dress that was hemmed short in the front with a long, head-turning train coming out the back.

Alongside country singers and songwriters were actresses Nicole Kidman and Chrissy Metz looking absolutely gorgeous. Kidman cheered on her husband and Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban in a plunging black lacy dress. Metz, who made her singing debut alongside Underwood, rocked a black and silver sequined gown.

To see all of the best looks at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, keep scrolling.