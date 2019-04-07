The biggest night in country music has arrived. The genre’s biggest stars came together at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, for the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards! With Reba McEntire hosting for the 16th time(!), the singer led “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” and handed out the biggest honors of the evening.

In between performances by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and many, many more, the stars took home the trophies.

Scroll through the list below for all the nomination and the winners in bold:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Group or Duo of the Year

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

Down to the Honky Tonk – Jake Owen

Heaven – Kane Brown

Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Most People Are Good – Luke Bryan

Tequila – Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

Break Up In The End – Cole Swindell

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton

Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Space Cowboy – Kacey Musgraves

Tequila – Dan + Shay

Yours – Russell Dickerson

Video of the Year

Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

Burn Out – Midland

Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Drunk Girl – Chris Janson

Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne

Tequila – Dan + Shay

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

Keeping Score – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!