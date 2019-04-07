The biggest night in country music has arrived. The genre’s biggest stars came together at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, for the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards! With Reba McEntire hosting for the 16th time(!), the singer led “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” and handed out the biggest honors of the evening.
In between performances by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and many, many more, the stars took home the trophies.
Scroll through the list below for all the nomination and the winners in bold:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
New Group or Duo of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
Runaway June
Album of the Year
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
Down to the Honky Tonk – Jake Owen
Heaven – Kane Brown
Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Most People Are Good – Luke Bryan
Tequila – Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
Break Up In The End – Cole Swindell
Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton
Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Space Cowboy – Kacey Musgraves
Tequila – Dan + Shay
Yours – Russell Dickerson
Video of the Year
Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
Burn Out – Midland
Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Drunk Girl – Chris Janson
Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne
Tequila – Dan + Shay
Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
Keeping Score – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
