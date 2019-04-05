The biggest names in Nashville are headed to Sin City! The 2019 ACM Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7.

Before the Academy of Country Music honors the most popular and up-and-coming faces in the country music world, find out everything you need to know about the show, from the host to the performers to the nominees and more!

What Time?

The 54th annual ceremony airs live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET with a PT delay.

Who Is Hosting?

Reba McEntire will return as the host and executive producer of the broadcast, marking her 16th time leading “Country Music’s Party of the Year.”

Who Is Presenting?

The star-studded list of presenters for the evening include Lauren Alaina, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Nancy O’Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell and Wilmer Valderrama.

Who Is Performing?

The artists set to take the stage include Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Miranda Lambert, LANCO, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, McEntire, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Who Is Nominated?

Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead this year’s list of nominees with six each, including the former’s second nod for Entertainer of the Year and the latter’s sixth for Duo of the Year. Kacey Musgraves, who took home Album of the Year for Golden Hour at the Grammys in February, follows close behind with five nominations, including Female Artist of the Year. Other top nominees include Bentley, Brothers Osborne and Florida Georgia Line.

Who Is Being Honored?

Aldean will receive the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award, which has only been handed out five times before: to Marty Robbins in 1969, Loretta Lynn in 1979, Alabama in 1988, Garth Brooks in 1998 and Strait in 2009.

