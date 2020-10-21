CMT Awards 2020: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

The biggest night in Music City! The 2020 CMT Music Awards recognized the top names in country music with help from cohosts Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland in Nashville on Wednesday, October 21.

McBryde, 37, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett earned the most nominations with three each. The CMT Awards also honored first-time nominees Halsey, Marshmello, Gwen Stefani, Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green, Travis Denning, The Highwomen and Tanya Tucker.

Blake Shelton praised Stefani’s achievement via Twitter in September. “Congrats @gwenstefani on your first @CMT Awards nomination!!!!! Y’all go get those votes in!!!!” the “God’s Country” singer wrote at the time.

This is also a big night for The Chicks, who received their first CMT Awards nominations since 2007. The group was recognized in the categories Video of the Year and Group Video of the Year for their single “Gaslighter.”

Other notable nominees include Kane, 26, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion.

The show was originally scheduled to air in June but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Performances will now take place in venues around Nashville with Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Barrett, 20, Little Big Town and Hunt, 35, all taking the stage.

Fans will be treated to special collaboration performances by Ballerini, 27, and Halsey, 26, as well as Combs, 30, and Brooks & Dunn. Shania Twain will also make a historic return to the CMT stage for her first performance since 2011.

Kane, Hyland, 29, and McBryde teased the awards show’s surprises following the announcements that they will be hosting.

“I’m so excited to be cohosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year,” the Modern Family alum said in a statement on October 8. “Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them we would never be able to do what we love. I can’t wait to see what happens at this year’s show and who the fans vote for. Congratulations to all the nominees!”

Kane added, “I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year.”

McBryde admitted in her statement that she’s “beyond excited” but a “little nervous” to host an awards show for the first time. The “Hang in There Girl” singer was announced as a third host on Friday, October 16.

“Luckily, it’s not all about me — it’s about celebrating bad ass music videos and the brilliant men and women that help us create them,” she said. “I’ve loved watching and being part of this event in the past and I think the fans are really going to enjoy what we have planned for them. It’s going to be a blast!”

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air on Wednesday, October 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through below for a list of all the nominees, and check back during the show as the winners list is updated live.

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Male Video of the Year

Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

Group Video of the Year

Lady A – “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

LOCASH – “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning – “After a Few”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown feat. Nelly – “Cool Again”

Marshmello & Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT Performance of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards” (From CMT Artists of the Year)

Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – “Brand New Man” (From CMT Crossroads)

Chris Young – “Drowning” (From CMT Artists of the Year)

Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini – “Graveyard” (From CMT Crossroads)

Sam Hunt – “Fancy” (From CMT Artists of the Year)

Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton – “Tell Me When It’s Over” (From CMT Crossroads)