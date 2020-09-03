Country singer Blanco Brown underwent hours of surgery after being involved in a head-on car crash in Atlanta earlier in the week.

The “Tn Whiskey” crooner (born Bennie Amey III) was rushed to the hospital on Monday, August 31, after the accident, where he was treated for “significant injuries” and is now resting in the ICU as he awaits additional surgery, Brown’s record label, BBR Music Group, announced on Thursday, September 3.

“BBR Music Group’s beloved Blanco Brown, the artist behind 2019’s worldwide viral smash ‘The Git Up’ and current hit ‘Just the Way,’ was involved in a head-on collision Monday night near his home in Atlanta, GA,” the statement read. “The accomplished writer, vocalist and Grammy-nominated producer suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas.”

According to BBR Music Group, the 35-year-old country artist will require more procedures, but is now recovering from the initial surgery.

“Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time,” the statement concluded.

Following the news of the “I Need Love” singer’s accident, music fans have sent their love and prayers to the artist and his family in hopes of a speedy recovery.

“Damn. Just heard the news about #BlancoBrown. Hell of a nice guy! Sending my prayers to him and his family, and @BBRMusicGroup,” radio host Big Rick Daniels (real name Bradley Travis Minnis) wrote via Twitter.

The Voice alum Meghan Linsey tweeted, “Pray for @blancobrown 🙏 🙏 🙏.”

Fellow musician Kasey Tyndall added, “Big prayers going up for you @blancobrown 🙏 Get better soon!”

The Georgia-born singer released his debut album, Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs, in October 2019. His hit track “The Git Up” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart last year.

He previously dropped the Bianco Brown EP in March 2019.

In addition to his own music, Brown has cowritten or coproduced songs for Pitbull, Fergie, Monica and 2Chainz.