A long time coming! 2 Chainz married his longtime love Kesha Ward on Saturday, August 18.

The couple exchanged vows in front of family and close friends — including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, and Gucci Mane — during the Miami ceremony, which took place at Villa Casa Casuarina (a.k.a. the Versace mansion).

A source revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, August 17, that the affair was “expected to be intimate.” However, the insider added that the festivities would segue into “a big blowout afterparty, which will include a lot more people.”

2 Chainz — whose real name is Tauheed Epps — shared videos on Friday from what appeared to be a pre-wedding celebration on his Instagram Story. In the clips, Ward gives him a kiss on the cheek and he mingles with his family in a lavish setting.

The “Talk Dirty” rapper prepared for the big day by hitting up the gym. “Headed to the beach!!!” he captioned a photo of himself lifting weights on Friday. “Big up my trainer @amoila_cesar.”

2 Chainz, 40, proposed to Ward while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala in May. She excitedly said “Yes!” before the couple made their way into the glitzy soiree.

The pair have been together since 2006 and have three kids: Heaven, 10, Harmony, 5, and Halo, 2. 2 Chainz posted a video of his brood on his Instagram Story ahead of the nuptials. “That’s my crew,” he told his followers. “I’m in love, man. Family, I had to do it.”

