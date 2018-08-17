It’s almost time to walk down the aisle! 2 Chainz — whose real name is Tauheed Epps — is set to marry longtime love Kesha Ward on Saturday, August 18, in front of family and some very famous friends.

The couple will tie the knot in a Miami ceremony, a source tells Us Weekly, adding that it’s “expected to be intimate.” Big name guests who will be in attendance include, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Gucci Mane, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

However, their smaller celebration will turn into “a big blow out afterparty, which will include a lot more people,” the insider.

Prior to their celebration, the rapper took to Instagram to document a shirtless sweat session showing him preparing for the big day. “Headed to the beach !!!” he captioned a photo on Friday, August 17. “Big up to my trainer @amoila_cesar”

His pal Swizz Beatz couldn’t help but comment. “Virgo season on the way,” he wrote. “We got Next.”

The Georgia native popped the question to Ward at the 2018 Met Gala earlier this year. While walking up the stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Epps got down on one knee to ask for his love’s hand in marriage, to which she, of course, said “Yes!”

The two — who have been together since 2006 — beamed as they continued to walk the red carpet, where Ward showed off her gorgeous diamond ring. Epps and Ward share three kids together: Heaven, Harmony and Halo.

