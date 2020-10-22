She’s the champion! Carrie Underwood took home more trophies at the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, October 21, continuing her streak as the winningest artist in the show’s history.

Underwood won Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year for “Drinking Alone,” bringing her CMT Music Awards total wins to 22.

“Um, oh, my gosh. Thank you so much. Thank you CMT,” she said in her acceptance speech for Female Video of the Year. “Thank you fans so much for voting. It means so much to me and just lets me know that you’re still doing what you do, which is giving the love.”

She added: “Thank you fans. Just thank you, I don’t deserve you.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer, 37, came into the awards show — which took place in Nashville after being delayed four months amid the coronavirus pandemic — with 20 CMT Music Award wins to her name, the most of any musician.

This year, Underwood was nominated for both Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for “Drinking Alone.”

Her record-breaking numbers are partially due to her success in the Female Video of the Year category. Underwood has held the title for the last five years, winning seven trophies in the category throughout her career. She now has a six-year winning streak and eight trophies for the honor.

The Oklahoma native has also been nominated 12 times for the Video of the Year honor, which is the biggest award of the night. She’s now won it five times.

The “Southbound” singer’s memorable CMT night came one month after she made history during the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Underwood tied with Thomas Rhett for the Entertainer of the Year trophy, which had never happened in the show’s 55 years. Her win brought her total to three for the category, while the “Die a Happy Man” singer, 30, earned his first trophy for the coveted title.

“First, I want to say that I’m a dummy for not mentioning my husband [Mike Fisher] or my children [Isaiah and Jacob] in my acceptance speech,” Underwood said in the press room after forgetting to give her family a shout-out on stage. “You would think after this many years of seeing other people do speeches and giving some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me, so I’m sorry!”

She added: “But I do love my children and my husband.”

The “Cry Pretty” singer also took the stage twice during the September awards show. During one performance, Underwood sang a medley of songs by Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and more female country greats in honor of the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry.

The 2020 awards season marks the first time in 12 years that Underwood will not be hosting the annual Country Music Association Awards, which will take place on Wednesday, November 11.

The “Dirty Laundry” singer, however, is still nominated for two awards, Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.