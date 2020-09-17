Taking it back, y’all! Carrie Underwood rocked out at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards while paying tribute to female country music legends.

The Oklahoma native, 37, honored Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride and Reba McEntire from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, September 16.

“These strong voices mean so much to me and all the other female artists who stand on their shoulders,” Underwood said before singing a complication of the women’s hits to mark the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry.

The Grammy winner wore a red, fit and flare gown, with gold earrings and nude heels, as she stood on the iconic stage. As Underwood sang hits from each of her “heroes,” photos of each of the legendary musicians were shown behind her.

She rocked out to “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” by McEntire, 65, and “A Broken Wing” by McBride, 54, among other hits.

The “Jesus Takes the Wheel” singer’s ode to some of country music’s biggest female voices came after her she set the stage on fire with her hit “Before He Cheats” in the show’s opener along with other Entertainer of the Year nominees including Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett.

Before kicking off the show, the mother of two gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her pre-show beauty routine.

“Getting ready for tonight! Let’s do this, @ACMawards! @CALIAbyCarrie #FW20 #StayThePath #ChooseYou,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself via Instagram holding a curler in her hair as she sat on her bed wearing workout gear.

Underwood is no stranger to killer ACM Awards performances. Last year, the American Idol winner returned to the awards show stage in her first live event since welcoming her second son, Jacob.

At the time, the “Cowboy Casanova” artist sang both outside, poolside in Las Vegas for the April 2019 show, before heading inside the arena, singing “Southbound.”

She also joined forces with This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz for a rendition of “I’ll Stand With You” hours after revealing she had to pump breast milk as a part of her “multitasking” show prep.

The “Two Black Cadillacs” singer welcomed her son Jacob in January 2020. She also shares son Isaiah, 5, with husband Mike Fisher.