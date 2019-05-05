Bow down to the queen of country music! Carrie Underwood has proven time and time again throughout her illustrious career that she is one of a kind.

The singer stole hearts when she appeared as a contestant on season 4 of American Idol in 2005. She went on to win the competition and record hit after hit, including “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Before He Cheats,” “Cowboy Casanova” and “Cry Pretty.”

Underwood’s small-town appeal bled into her highly successful work. As time went on, she opened up more about her personal life — from her marriage to husband Mike Fisher to their struggles to conceive sons Isaiah and Jacob.

“It took us a while to get here. … I’m gonna cry again,” she told Us Weekly of her second pregnancy in November 2018. “[I’m] just so thankful … to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We’re excited.”

Underwood further explained her philosophy as a mom juggling a demanding career. “Balance is what it’s all about. No matter what your job is,” she revealed to Us in October 2018. “Being a mom, working and dividing your time. It is what we all have to do as mothers.”

An accident at her home in November 2017 left the “Church Bells” songstress with 40 to 50 stitches in her face and a broken wrist. She retreated from the public eye as she healed, only to come back better and stronger than ever months later.

As for the tough times, she assured Redbook in August 2018, “Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year.”

From her revenge anthems to personal health battles to the classiest clapbacks ever, scroll to take a look back at Underwood’s most badass moments of all time!