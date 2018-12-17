Not today, social media haters! Carrie Underwood clapped back at a Twitter user on Monday, December 17, after they made a remark about not liking her new tune, “Game On” which is dedicated to the NFL’s Sunday Night Football broadcast.

“I love that NBC has been reading everyone’s Collinsworth slide tweets because it means they’ve also been reading all the tweets about how much we hate the new Carrie Underwood song,” the follower wrote.

Hours later, Underwood, 35, responded to the message, writing, “Hey, I know my music isn’t for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of @SNFonNBC.”

“The Champion” crooner added: “I am one lucky lady! I also love women who build other women up…just saying…👍”

Shortly after, the American Idol alum tweeted another message encouraging her followers to be kind.

“Today, let’s be positive. Let’s be NICE to each other,” she wrote. “Let’s do something nice FOR someone else. Smile at a stranger. It’s the start of a new week! Today is precious! Don’t waste it! Sending love and cheer to you all!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #LoveWins.”

It’s safe to say Underwood doesn’t have time for the negativity. The Oklahoma native is pregnant and expecting her second child — a baby boy — with her husband, Mike Fisher, next month.

The songstress opened up about her pregnancy last month, revealing her clothes no longer fit her.

“Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so … #pregnant #MyClothesDontFit #sorrybabe,” Underwood tweeted in November — which sparked a hilarious response from her beau.

“How dare you stretch my clothes,” Fisher, 38, replied with the crying-laughing emoji. (The pair tied the knot in 2010 and also share 3-year-old son Isaiah.)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!