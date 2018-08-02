Not standing for the gossip. Carrie Underwood is debunking the pesky rumors that she underwent plastic surgery after her frightening accident last year left her with more than 40 stitches in her face.

“I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It’s a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better,” the 35-year-old American Idol alum told Redbook about her rough 2017 for the September cover story.

“But I try not to worry too much about it,” she added. “My mom will be like, ‘Did you see they are saying this about you?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Mama, I don’t care. I’m just trying to raise my son and live my life.’”

As for feeling stronger than ever and embracing life as it comes, “The Champion” songstress told that publication that 2017 “was also a very soul-searching year” for her.

“There were some personal things that happened,” she said. “And I had the accident and all of that to get through … and just life. Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year.”

Underwood first spoke out about her accident in a January blog post in which she revealed that she had fallen outside her Nashville home in November. She added at the time that she had suffered a broken wrist, and later spoke out about the details of the fall during a Storme Warren Show interview in April.

“I just fell down. I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing before bed, and I just was clumsy and I tripped. I held on to the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed the step. There’s one long step,” she said at the time. “And I said, ‘If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine.’ But it’s just because there was — I went to catch myself and I missed.”

