Embracing it! Carrie Underwood proudly showed off her scar from her facial injury for the first time in a flashback selfie.

“#FBF to filming the Love Wins music video!” the 35-year-old country crooner captioned her Instagram post on Friday, October 5. In the pic, Underwood sports an assortment of colorful eye makeup and puckers her pout, exposing her scar, which runs from the bottom of her nostril to the top of her lip, for the first time.

The “Cry Pretty” singer, who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, kept a low profile following a November 2017 fall at her home. The tumble resulted in an injury to Underwood’s face that required 40 stitches as well as a broken wrist.

“It just wasn’t pretty,” she said of the accident’s aftermath on the Today show in May. When Hoda Kotb said the Grammy winner looked the same, Underwood replied: “I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste.”

The musician returned to the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April and since has continued making public appearances to promote her new album, Cry Pretty.

Underwood explained how the incident occurred during an April interview with SiriusXM’s Storme Warren Show. “I just fell down. I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing before bed, and I just was clumsy and I tripped,” she said at the time. “I held on to the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed the step. There’s one lone step … And I said, ‘If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine.’ But it’s just because there was — I went to catch myself and I missed.”

The “Champion” songstress also denied rumors that she had work done after the injury. “I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It’s a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting,” she told Redbook in her September 2018 cover story. “I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better.”

She added: “But I try not to worry too much about it. My mom will be like, ‘Did you see they are saying this about you?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Mama, I don’t care. I’m just trying to raise my son and live my life.’”

