On the mend. Carrie Underwood opened up about feeling “normal” again after an accident left her with more than 40 stitches in her face.

“It just wasn’t pretty,” Underwood told Hoda Kotb during the Thursday, May 10, episode of the Today show.

When Kotb told the country superstar she looks the same, Underwood thanked her and laughingly responded, “I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste.”

All jokes aside, the “Cry Pretty” singer, 35, said she is on the road to recovery six months after her scary fall: “Every day I feel a little more back to normal.”

Underwood also shared how she felt performing for the first time since her accident at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April. “When you’re singing something that is straight from your heart, it’s easy to just be in the moment and be connected to it,” she explained. “And I never realized how much it translates until after the ACM Awards. It was like, ‘Wow, you know, there was something different about that performance.’”

Her emotions took over when she received a standing ovation from the crowd filled with her country music peers. “When I’m singing a song, it’s like I’m in the music and I’m right there living it. And then it’s kind of like as soon as the song ends, I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m just Carrie again.’ It’s like the magic ends somehow, and I turn into a pumpkin in front of everybody,” she said of her humble response to the overwhelming support.

The “Champion” songstress previously detailed the November 2017 fall at her home that resulted in stitches around her mouth and a broken wrist. “I just fell down. I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing before bed, and I just was clumsy and I tripped. I held on to the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed the step. There’s one lone step,” she recalled on the Storme Warren Show on April 19. “And I said, ‘If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine.’ But it’s just because there was — I went to catch myself and I missed.”

