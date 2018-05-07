A triumphant return! Carrie Underwood premiered her “Cry Pretty” music video on Sunday, May 6, six months after a scary accident left her with a facial injury and a broken wrist.

The emotional video finds the country superstar, 35, crying in the shower before putting on a brave face and returning to the stage. She looks stunning in the many close-up shots as she belts the lyrics to the lead single from her sixth album of the same name (out September 14).

Underwood released the song on April 11 before performing it live for the first time at the 2018 ACM Awards on April 15. “It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life,” she wrote in a blog post to her fan club members last month. “It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

“Cry Pretty” is the first music video that the American Idol season 4 winner filmed since falling down some steps outside her Nashville home in November. She revealed in a January blog post that she got “between 40 and 50 stitches” on her face after the incident. “I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” she wrote at the time.

Since then, Underwood has been focused on her recovery and return to the music scene. “I’m doing pretty darn good these days!” she wrote on her website on April 10. “My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there … and the docs say that last 10 percent will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

