Things are finally looking up for Carrie Underwood. The country superstar, 35, shared a positive update on her facial injury on Tuesday, April 10 — and announced her new single, “Cry Pretty.”

“I’m doing pretty darn good these days!” Underwood wrote in a blog post to her fan club members. “My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there … and the docs say that last 10 percent will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

As previously reported, the “Before He Cheats” singer fell down some steps outside her Nashville home in November. In addition to breaking her wrist, she revealed in a January blog post that she got “between 40 and 50 stitches” on her face. “I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” she wrote at the time.

During Underwood’s recovery, her husband, Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, returned to the NHL after a brief retirement. “I’ve been home to support my favorite hockey player coming out of retirement!” she wrote in Tuesday’s post. “I hope you’re all ready for more silly posts of me at Preds’ playoff games! One more run for the Cup! Go Preds!”

In addition to spending time with Fisher, 37, and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, the American Idol season 4 winner has been busy working on “Cry Pretty,” her upcoming sixth album and a subsequent tour.

“I’ve been in the studio writing and singing a TON, but I’ve also been able to be creative in a way that I’ve never been before, which has been very fulfilling and empowering,” she told fans. “I’ve always been lucky to have a voice in the writing and recording process, but this is the first time I am this involved in the production of my music. It’s been challenging and incredibly rewarding to be involved in every aspect from start to finish.”

Underwood added that the title of her new song “refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back.” She wrote, “It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

“Cry Pretty” will be released on Wednesday, April 11, at 6 a.m. ET. The seven-time Grammy winner will perform the track at the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15.

