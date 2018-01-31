Back on the ice! Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher is ending his retirement from the NHL and returning to the Nashville Predators.

“SEE YOU AGAIN. Mike Fisher is ending his retirement and will play for the #Preds this season,” the Nashville Predators tweeted on Wednesday, January 31. Fisher, 37, and the Predators lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 Stanley Cup finals, four games to two, in June.

The former Predators captain, who married Underwood in July 2010, announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the NHL back in August 2017. The “Church Bells” singer, 34, supported her husband’s decision and shared a photo of him after he wrote a touching letter to fans in the The Tennessean newspaper.

“Captain @mfisher1212 I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life,” Underwood wrote at the time via Instagram. “You’ve given your teammates and the game [your] all for so many years…you’ve worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more. We can’t wait to cheer on the @predsnhl WITH you in the stands! #ThankYouSmashville #PredsFansForLife.”

During a press conference with the team on Wednesday, Fisher revealed that he has his wife’s blessing to return to the game. “Carrie asked me everyday what I was going to do and she was excited for me to come back. I had the blessing of the family, so felt good about that,” he explained.

As previously reported, Fisher and Underwood welcomed their son, Isaiah, in February 2015. The American Idol alum recently shared a photo of Fisher reading a story to their 2-year-old boy.

“Story time with Daddy…Learning about Noah…and my heart melts… ❤️❤️❤️,” Underwood wrote on January 20 via Instagram.

Underwood made headlines back in November after she revealed she broke her wrist due to a fall outside her home in Nashville. She shared an update with fans on January 19 and explained her wrist is on the mend.

“Last check up on the old wrist this morning!!” she captioned the picture of an X-ray. “Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. “Bulldog” for fixing me up!!! I’m good to go!”

