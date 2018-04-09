Carrie Underwood is ready for her big return! The Academy of Country Music announced on Monday, April 9, that the 35-year-old singer will perform her upcoming single at the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15.

Underwood’s as-yet-untitled song will be released on Wednesday, April 11, four days before she takes the stage at the awards ceremony, joining previously announced performers including Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Little Big Town. Underwood has not yet revealed the title of the track.

The American Idol season 4 winner is nominated at this year’s ACM Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year for her duet with Keith Urban, “The Fighter.”

Underwood’s performance will mark her first public appearance since she fell down some steps outside her Nashville home in November. She revealed in a message to members of her fan club in January that she had to get “between 40 and 50 stitches” on her face, in addition to breaking her wrist.

“I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” she wrote at the time. “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer shared the first photo of her post-accident face on Instagram on Wednesday, April 4. She later posted a picture of herself rehearsing with her band, likely for the ACM Awards.

The 2018 ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, air live on CBS on Sunday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

