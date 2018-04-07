Gettin’ back into the swing of things. Carrie Underwood shared a new photo that shows a glimpse of her whole face five months after an accident resulted in multiple harrowing injuries.

The country singer, 35, posted a shot of herself on Instagram on Friday, April 6, singing into a microphone while on stage with her band, captioning it, “Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals.” The Grammy winner was dressed casual in ripped jeans, a navy shirt and sneakers, with her blonde hair tied up into a bun.

Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 6, 2018 at 8:04am PDT

As previously reported, the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer had gone under the radar following her November 2017 accident, where she slipped outside of her Nashville home and suffered a broken wrist and other injuries, including having to get 40 to 50 stitches in her face. The incident resulted in Underwood having to cancel her performance at the Country Rising concert a week later.

The American Idol winner later warned that she “might look a bit different” in a post to her fan club members, saying, “I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.” Underwood also remarked in the January 2018 post, “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

The pic of her rockin’ out with her crew wasn’t the first time fans have seen her since the accident. Two days before sharing the photo of her on stage, she shared a black-and-white photo of herself looking focused in the studio. In December, she also posted a selfie with a scarf covering her face, captioning it, “When in 5 degree weather, wrap your @caliabycarrie scarf around your neck and face…you keep warm AND look like an awesome winter snow ninja!”

