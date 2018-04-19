Talking about it. Carrie Underwood revealed new details about her November accident during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Highway on Thursday, April 19.

The “Cry Pretty” singer didn’t mean for her return to the public eye — after a fall at her home left her with a broken wrist and 40 stitches in her face — to cause such a frenzy. “It was unintentionally that way. [The accident] happened shortly after the CMAs,” she said on the Storme Warren Show. “I just fell down. I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing before bed, and I just was clumsy and I tripped. I held on to the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed the step. There’s one lone step … And I said, ‘If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine.’ But it’s just because there was — I went to catch myself and I missed.”

Underwood, 35, didn’t know the extent of her injuries until she went back in her house: “I thought I just busted my lip. Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh no.’ Which, I’m acting very calm about it now.”

“It wasn’t pretty,” she added of the skin on her face and her chipped tooth.

Underwood said she avoided appearing in public before her ACM Awards performance on Sunday, April 15, because she wanted to keep the focus on her new single, “Cry Pretty.” She also explained the intention behind her January fan club letter, in which she first shared the news about her facial injury. “We put a memo out to the fan club just because I was like, ‘Man, somebody’s gonna catch me at the Kroger. I’m gonna be buying groceries and somebody’s gonna post something on Instagram, and people are gonna be like, What’s going on?’” she told host Storme Warren.

The “Champion” singer had her husband, Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, in her corner to help her recover. “He’s all right [as a nurse]. I mean, I’m really terrible at letting anybody help me with anything, to be honest,” she admitted. “I’m probably not a very good patient because I’m like, ‘I can do it. I’m not completely broken. I can do this.’ I’d say the hardest part was my wrist. Like, I can’t use my appendage, and I’m trying to pick my kid up and make food and do mom stuff.”

