She’s back! Carrie Underwood released her emotional new single “Cry Pretty” on Wednesday, April 11, and the lyrics are heartwrenching. She shared a link to the song via Twitter, writing: “It’s here! #CryPretty I hope you love it as much as I do!!!”

Underwood, 35, announced on Tuesday, April 10, that she was releasing new music, and revealed that she wrote “Cry Pretty” with songwriting group The Love Junkies members Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, and Lori McKenna. The singer said they created “magic” together after she joined them for a writing session. “I’m sorry but I’m just a girl not usually the kind to show my heart to the world / I’m pretty good at keeping it together,” the country star sings. “I hold my composure, for worse or for better / So I apologize if you don’t like what you see.”

The songstress continues in the chorus: “You can pretty lie and say it’s OK / You can pretty smile and just walk away / Pretty much fake your way through anything but you can’t cry pretty.”

It’s here! #CryPretty I hope you love it as much as I do!!! https://t.co/S8iq7b92Br pic.twitter.com/YEgPodfYba — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 11, 2018

The Grammy winner also opened up about the inspiration behind the track in a letter to her fan club members on Tuesday. “The first single is a song I love so much and can’t wait to share with you,” she wrote. “The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

The American Idol season 4 winner also gave an update about her facial injury and her health. She had fallen down some steps outside of her Nashville home in November, breaking her wrist and needing “between 40 and 50 stitches” on her face. “I’m doing pretty darn good these days!” she wrote. “My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there … and the docs say that last 10 percent will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

Underwood also shared that she has been hard at work on her upcoming sixth album, which will feature “Cry Pretty” as a single. “I’ve been in the studio writing and singing a TON, but I’ve also been able to be creative in a way that I’ve never been before, which has been very fulfilling and empowering,” she shared with fans. “I’ve always been lucky to have a voice in the writing and recording process, but this is the first time I am this involved in the production of my music. It’s been challenging and incredibly rewarding to be involved in every aspect from start to finish.”

This is the first project she’ll release under UMG Nashville after being signed to Sony Music Nashville since she won the Fox singing competition in 2005. The “Something in the Water” singer will be performing the new song at the 2018 AMC Awards on Sunday, April 15.

