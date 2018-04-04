Carrie Underwood found herself searching for the poop emoji after the Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers game on Tuesday, April 3.

The 35-year-old country singer, who is married to Predators player Mike Fisher, took to Twitter to express her anger with the NHL after officials disallowed Filip Forsberg’s would-be tying goal due to a goalie interference. The controversial call, which was made with 0.6 seconds left in the game, resulted in the Panthers’ 2-1 win over the Predators.

“Goaltender interference? Are you out of your mind? On what planet? #WorstCallEver @PredsNHL #NSHvsFLA,” Underwood tweeted. “Biggest pile of [poop] ever! Preds were straight up robbed. I am seriously livid. @NHL, fix this.”

Biggest pile of 💩 ever! Preds we’re straight up robbed. https://t.co/sdr8kkMa1A — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 4, 2018

I am seriously livid. @NHL , fix this. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 4, 2018

Fisher, 37, agreed with his wife of nearly eight years, tweeting, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s you’re always right.” She responded, “I love you, baby!”

I love you, baby! 😘 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 4, 2018

The call was especially frustrating for fans because it prevented the Predators from securing the Central Division or Western Conference. “It was a tough call,” the team’s head coach, Peter Laviolette, said after the game, via NHL.com. “We 100 percent disagree with the call.”

Fisher returned to the ice in January after a brief retirement. “[Underwood] believed in him all the way,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “She really wants him to be happy and knew he should go for it. He asked for her blessing and totally got it. She’s behind him with whatever he chooses to do.”

The couple tied the knot in Georgia in 2010. They are the parents of 3-year-old son Isaiah.

