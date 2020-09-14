Although the Academy of Country Music Awards will look a bit different this year, that doesn’t mean the biggest names in country music won’t be recognized.
Keith Urban will take the stage as host of the 2020 ACM Awards, which are being held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, this year instead of the usual location in Las Vegas. The show will not include a live audience but will feature a star-studded lineup of performers.
Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and many others will perform at the Opry. Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and more will appear on the Ryman Auditorium stage. Lastly, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and many others will sing at the Bluebird Cafe.
As for the nominees, scroll through the full list below. Early winners were announced on Monday, September 14. Winners will be bolded as they’re announced during the show on CBS on Wednesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
GIRL — Maren Morris
Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” — Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You” — Lady A
SONG OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Some of It” — Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
Fooled Around and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
What Happens in a Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!