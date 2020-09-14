Although the Academy of Country Music Awards will look a bit different this year, that doesn’t mean the biggest names in country music won’t be recognized.

Keith Urban will take the stage as host of the 2020 ACM Awards, which are being held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, this year instead of the usual location in Las Vegas. The show will not include a live audience but will feature a star-studded lineup of performers.

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and many others will perform at the Opry. Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and more will appear on the Ryman Auditorium stage. Lastly, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and many others will sing at the Bluebird Cafe.

As for the nominees, scroll through the full list below. Early winners were announced on Monday, September 14. Winners will be bolded as they’re announced during the show on CBS on Wednesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

GIRL — Maren Morris

Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” — Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You” — Lady A

SONG OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Some of It” — Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

Fooled Around and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

What Happens in a Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell