



On to the next. Ever since 2008, Carrie Underwood has hosted the Country Music Association Awards. She helmed the show for 11 years with Brad Paisley. At the 2019 ceremony, she hosted alongside Reba McEntyre and Dolly Parton. Now, she’s taking off her hosting hat.

“One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton,” the singer, 36, revealed on Instagram on Monday, December 30. “I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it.”

The American Idol winner shared two photos on the social media platform — one of her with Paisley, 47, and another with McEntyre, 64, and Parton, 73.

“It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes. I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years,” the seven-time Grammy winner continued. “It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do.”

The CMAs have been a large part of the country star’s career as she’s tied Vince Gill as the most frequent host. He also cohosted or hosted for 12 years. She also has won nine CMA Awards.

Underwood also teased what’s next for her. “I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us,” she wrote, ending her post with “#blessed #MemorableMoments.”