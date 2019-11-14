PDA in Nashville! Celebrity couples lined the red carpet outside the 2019 Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13.

Carrie Underwood, who is hosting the 53rd annual ceremony, arrived with her husband of nine years, retired NHL player Mike Fisher. The “Southbound” singer, 36, looked beautiful in a floor-length gold dress with sheer paneling, elaborate embellishments and a tulle train, while Fisher, 39, wore a black and blue floral tuxedo.

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane, meanwhile, made their first public appearance together since their October 25 wedding. The Bachelor alum, 29, rocked a strapless yellow dress, while the “Big, Big Plans” crooner, 35, wore a suit very similar to the one that Fisher sported.

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, were also on hand — and they did not shy away from showing PDA on the red carpet. Underwood, 27, wore a plaid, rust-colored suit with a tan fedora and white sneakers, while Randolph, 24, showed up in a short black dress with puffy sleeves.

Maren Morris and her husband, fellow country artist Ryan Hurd, turned heads at the CMAs too. The pregnant singer, 29, bared her tiny baby bump in a two-piece, pale blue gown, likely a nod to her baby boy-to-be. For his part, Hurd, 33, wore a navy suit with a mostly unbuttoned shirt underneath, putting his chest on display.

Other A-list couples who attended the show included Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin, Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray and Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan.

Underwood is helming the CMA Awards (for the 12th year in a row!) with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Morris leads the list of nominations with six, including Album of the Year (Girl) and Female Vocalist of the Year, while other top nominees include Brothers Osborne, Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton and Chris Stapleton.

