Talk about a whirlwind romance! Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane tied the knot four months after getting engaged, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple wed in Nashville on Friday, October 25. Bachelor Nation stars Amanda Stanton, Haley Ferguson, Emily Ferguson and Jen Saviano were in attendance for the nuptials.

The ceremony comes less than a year after Us confirmed that Bushnell, 29, and Lane, 34, were dating in November 2018. They took the next step in June, with the country singer popping the question to the Bachelor alum at her family home in Oregon.

The reality star gushed exclusively to Us about her connection with the “Big, Big Plans” crooner ahead of the proposal. “I definitely know that he’s the person I want to do life with forever,” she admitted in April. “We have so much fun together and it’s been by far the easiest, most natural relationship I’ve ever been in. I always used to kind of laugh, not laugh at people, but I didn’t really understand when people said, ‘When you know, you know.’ I thought they just said that ‘cause it sounded cute and it sounded romantic, but now I actually know what they’re talking about ‘cause you just kind of know.”

An insider warned Us in June to “not expect a long engagement” from the pair, noting, “They want to start a family sooner rather than later.”

Bushnell and Lane celebrated their then-impending nuptials with an engagement party in his native North Carolina in September.

The TV personality was previously engaged to Ben Higgins. The exes met during season 20 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. They split in May 2017 after starring on the spinoff Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? in 2016.

After congratulating his ex-fiancée during a June episode of his “Almost Famous” podcast, Higgins, who is now dating Jess Clarke, expressed his desire to move on from their relationship. “I hope for Lauren and myself, is that my life isn’t as closely tied to Lauren anymore. I hope that people aren’t reaching out,” the 30-year-old Bachelorette alum confessed. “I hope this is a chapter being closed completely because I don’t know Lauren anymore and my life isn’t tied to her.”