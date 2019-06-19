Two months before Chris Lane got down on one knee, Lauren Bushnell knew she was ready to accept a proposal.

“I definitely know that he’s the person I want to do life with forever,” the 29-year-old former Bachelor star told Us Weekly exclusively about her now-fiancé in April. “We have so much fun together and it’s been by far the easiest, most natural relationship I’ve ever been in. I always used to kind of laugh, not laugh at people, but I didn’t really understand when people said, ‘When you know, you know.’ I thought they just said that ‘cause it sounded cute and it sounded romantic, but now I actually know what they’re talking about ‘cause you just kind of know.”

Bushnell and Lane, 34, were first publicly linked in November 2018 following her split from Devin Antin. Less than a year later, the “I Don’t Know About You” crooner popped the question at the former flight attendant’s family home in Oregon on Sunday, June 16. Bushnell previously told Us that Lane is super close with her relatives.

“My family is very easygoing, so it would be hard to not fit in with my familt, but he doesn’t just fit in. He has become like … I mean, I think my parents might love him more than they love me, so,” the reality TV personality gushed to Us in April. “Needless to say, he fits very much into our family, and my sister just got engaged and her fiancé and him get along great. My brothers love him, so he really has become a part of the family.”

While Lane pulled out all the stops for Bushnell’s proposal — even playing a song he wrote for her — she told Us that he’s not “cheesy romantic.”

“He just takes really good care of me, and I don’t think there’s anything more romantic than someone who’s just really nurturing and caring and is constantly showing you that they appreciate you,” she explained. “To me that’s like the ultimate romance.”

As for the couple’s date nights, the only requirement is good food!

“We both love to eat. We love to go out. Nashville, again, it’s kind of still up and coming and it’s growing so fast, so with that you get a lot of new restaurants popping up, so we love to go out to eat,” Bushnell told Us. “We’re very low-key. Because I think we’re on the road so much, I think the perfect date night is like going out to a delicious meal, trying new food, then coming back and getting in our PJ’s and sitting on the couch and watching Netflix.”

Bushnell previously dated Ben Higgins. The exes got engaged during the season 20 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March 2016. They called it quits the following May.

