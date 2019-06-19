Leaving the past behind. Ben Higgins is more than ready to no longer be linked to ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell, especially now that she is engaged to country crooner Chris Lane.

Higgins, 30, opened up about Bushnell’s engagement during the latest episode of his “Almost Famous” podcast on Tuesday, June 18. He began by addressing how the former couple called off their engagement in 2017.

“Ultimately, we left that relationship, both of us, I think, saying, ‘I hope life brings you a ton of joy, I don’t want you upset and alone forever. I hope you find a partner as soon as possible. I hope everything that you want in this world that’s healthy and good is given to you,’” he recalled. “And that’s exactly how I feel. So, to go to Lauren: Lauren, congratulations!”

Higgins then continued by expressing his excitement for Bushnell’s next chapter, adding: “We’re thrilled for you. You found a man that you love without any pressure and in a moment, after dating for a long time, you have said ‘yes’ to spending your life with him and I could not be more excited for you. I want nothing but joy and everything you ever wanted that our relationship would’ve have brought you and Chris. Congratulations.”

While Higgins is happy for Bushnell, he admitted on the “Almost Famous” podcast that he no longer wants the former pair to be associated.

“I hope for Lauren and myself, is that my life isn’t as closely tied to Lauren anymore. I hope that people aren’t reaching out,” he said. “I hope this is a chapter being closed completely because I don’t know Lauren anymore and my life isn’t tied to her.”

Higgins and Bushnell first met when he led season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. The season ended with the former pair engaged, but they ultimately parted ways in May 2017.

Since their relationship concluded, Higgins began dating Jessica Clarke, which he revealed to fans on Instagram in February. Bushnell, for her part, started a whirlwind romance with her now-fiancé, Lane, three months after ending her relationship with ex-boyfriend Devin Antin.

The “Take Back Home Girl” crooner proposed to the reality star during a Father’s Day celebration at her family’s Oregon home on Sunday, June 16. To make the moment extra special, Lane’s proposal came with a song that he dedicated to her, called “Big, Big Plans.”

Lane posted the video of him popping the question to Bushnell on his YouTube channel, and the reality star shared her excitement for the duo’s upcoming nuptials within a sweet Instagram post.

“I can’t stop smiling. I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever,” she wrote Tuesday. “The journey was well worth it. Thank you, Christopher Eric Lane, for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it.”

