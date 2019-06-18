No hard feelings! Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins are not harboring any ill will toward each other, despite the former salesperson’s engagement to country crooner Chris Lane.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that Bushnell, 29, and Higgins, 30, have “zero animosity” toward one another. The former couple, who got engaged during The Bachelor’s season 20 finale in 2016, called off their engagement in May 2017.

As Us previously reported, Bushnell and Lane began dating in November 2018 — three months after she split from ex-boyfriend Devin Antin. News broke of the couple’s engagement on Tuesday, June 18. The “I Don’t Know About You” singer, 34, popped the question to his now-fiancée during a Father’s Day celebration at her family’s home in Oregon on Sunday, June 16.

During the romantic proposal, Lane sang a song that he dedicated to Bushnell, called “Big, Big Plans.” The track, which he posted to YouTube on Tuesday, included the lyrics: “Right now we’re back in her hometown / and I’m down on one knee / I guess you finally figured out / I’m gonna ask her to marry me / I got some big, big plans.”

Higgins has moved on since his broken engagement with Bushnell. The “Almost Famous” podcast host confirmed he was dating Jessica Clarke in February, sharing that he “successfully slid into her Dm’s” on Instagram.

“I think it’s exciting, right? Especially to see two people walk into marriage with such a positivity to it, such a confidence,” he said during the June 5 event, presented by Crate & Barrel and the “Almost Famous” podcast. “So that gives me the wedding bug, is just seeing how confident they are in walking into that special day.”

