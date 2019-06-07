Wedding fever! Bachelor alum Ben Higgins revealed he has the “wedding bug” amid his relationship with girlfriend Jessica Clarke.

Higgins, 30, spoke to Us Weekly about having the “wedding bug” on Wednesday, June 5, at his “Almost Famous” cohost Ashley Iaconetti’s bridal shower with fiancé Jared Haibon. He said watching the couple’s journey to the altar has influenced his own thinking.

“I think it’s exciting, right? Especially to see two people walk into marriage with such a positivity to it, such a confidence,” Higgins shared with Us at the event, which was presented by Crate & Barrel and the “Almost Famous” podcast. “So that gives me the wedding bug, is just seeing how confident they are in walking into that special day.”

The television personality first hinted at his relationship with Clarke to Iaconetti, 31, during an episode of their “Almost Famous” podcast in January. However, he didn’t introduce her to his Instagram followers until the following month. At the time, he revealed that he had “successfully slid into her Dm’s.”

While the former business analyst recognizes that “it’s still too early” for the couple to get married, it is not out of the realm of possibility.

“Jess and I have some timelines set. We still do long distance and we are going to talk about next steps in August,” he noted to Us. “It allowed us the freedom to not put the pressure on the situation, and so in August, we’re gonna talk about, ‘Hey, what’s the next move even?’ Or ‘Hey, how do we make this thing a little more close to each other? How do we continue to move this forward in the right direction?’ But we’re waiting until August to not put pressure on who we are as a couple.”

Higgins opened up about his unexpected romance with Clarke to Us in April by sharing that he was “really happy” with her. “She’s a very kind, pure, emphatic and supportive person in general. And she’s not only like that to me. I’m part of that, but she’s like that to everybody around her,” he said.

Before dating Clarke, Higgins was engaged to Lauren Bushnell after proposing to her during The Bachelor’s 20th season finale. The former couple ended their engagement in May 2017.

Bushnell, 29, is now dating country singer Chris Lane.

