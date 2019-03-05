Worth the wait! Ben Higgins was cautious about revealing news of his relationship with girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, too soon, but ever since he has, the Bachelor alum can’t stop gushing over his leading lady.

“She’s just an incredible person,” the “Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous” podcast host told Us Weekly at Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Lucy & Clark book launch on Monday, March 4. “The most kind and empathetic spirit I’ve ever met.”

As for what makes the Ole Miss graduate so special? “I’ve always said I like people, but she really likes people,” Higgins explained. “You know, there’s moments when I don’t like people and … when I will get down on somebody or down on a relationship or down on a friendship — whatever — she’ll be the one who always encourages me to be better, to do better, and to look at [things from a] different angle.”

Higgins added: “But I need that. I think our biggest points of contention are typically when I’m down and out and bitter, and she’s the one pushing me to just be more about love and more about kindness … that’s what I’m most attracted to, ‘cause I know that listening to her will always make me a better man.”

The reality star introduced his Instagram followers to Clarke in a sweet post in February. “I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_!” he captioned a picture of the newly minted couple. “I successfully slid into her DM’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey.”

Higgins also opened up to Us on Monday about making things between him and his girlfriend work despite living in different states, revealing it’s too early in their relationship to talk about moving in together.

“Long distance isn’t ideal, I don’t love it. I want to be around her more and we don’t get to be around each other a ton, so that’s not something I want to keep doing,” Higgins said. “But I think there’s a good compromise, and that’s giving up more of my time to go see her. And I’m ready for that.”

Prior to his relationship with Clarke, Higgins vied for Kaitlin Bristowe’s heart on season 11 of The Bachelorette. Though he didn’t receive the final rose, the Indiana native went on to be the ABC reality show’s season 20 lead where he got engaged to Lauren Bushnell. The two called it quits on their relationship in May 2017.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

