Lauren Bushnell is ready for her next journey: a family with new fiancé Chris Lane.

“Do not expect a long engagement,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They want to start a family sooner rather than later.”

Us previously confirmed on June 18 that the country singer, 34, popped the question to the Bachelor alum, 29, two days prior at her family home in Oregon. The pair were first publicly linked in November 2018 following her split from Devin Antin.

Just months before the “I Don’t Know About You” crooner got down to one knee, the former flight attendant couldn’t help but gush to Us about their future.

“I definitely know that he’s the person I want to do life with forever,” the reality TV star told Us in April. “We have so much fun together and it’s been by far the easiest, most natural relationship I’ve ever been in. I always used to kind of laugh, not laugh at people, but I didn’t really understand when people said, ‘When you know, you know.’ I thought they just said that ‘cause it sounded cute and it sounded romantic, but now I actually know what they’re talking about ‘cause you just kind of know.”

For more on Bushnell and and Lane’s baby (and wedding) plans, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!