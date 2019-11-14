That glow! Maren Morris, who is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, brought her baby bump to the 2019 Country Music Association Awards red carpet on Wednesday, November 13.

The 29-year-old singer wore a blue, off-the-shoulder top with a matching, high-waisted skirt, leaving a cut-out that showed her midriff. She sported long, glamorous locks as her burgeoning belly remained largely hidden.

Morris posed alongside Hurd, 33 — in a navy suit — and her fellow members from The Highwomen: Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

The ceremony marks her first major red carpet since announcing her pregnancy in October. Morris is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. She has the most nods of any musician on the lineup.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris wrote via Instagram last month. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Hurd shared the news in his own way on Instagram. “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020!” he captioned his post. “Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life…”

Morris hinted at her due date when she posted a baby bump photo in October. “Got another Aries in the mix,” she wrote. “Uh oh.” The astrological sign would put her son’s birth between March 21 and April 19.

Earlier this month, the Grammy winner shared an ultrasound video via her Instagram Story. “I got a wave today,” she gushed. In the black-and-white clip, the baby boy lifted his arm up and down.

Morris and Hurd began dating in 2015. The couple announced their engagement in July 2017 and tied the knot in Nashville the following March.

Scroll to see more photos of the “Girl” singer flaunting her teeny baby bump on the red carpet!

The 53rd annual CMA Awards air on ABC Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.