



Pregnant Maren Morris shared a sweet moment of her baby-to-be with a Monday, November 11, sonogram video.

“I got a wave today,” the country singer, 29, captioned ultrasound footage on her Instagram Story of her and Ryan Hurd’s son lifting his arm up and down.

The Grammy winner announced in October that she and the “Diamonds or Twine” singer, 33, are expecting their first child. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” the Texas native captioned her Instagram reveal. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Hurd added with a post of his own: “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her. Cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”

The “Bones” singer hinted at her due date later that same month, writing, “Got another Aries in the mix. Uh oh.” The star sign applies to babies born between March 21 and April 19.

She and the Michigan native started dating in 2015 after cowriting Tim McGraw’s “Last Turn Home,” and they got engaged three years later. The pair tied the knot in Nashville in March 2018.

When it comes to maintaining a long-distance marriage, Morris told Us Weekly exclusively in March: “I’ve learned so much from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. They’ve got the two-week rule; he’s got his kids out on the road. They just make it look so normal and it makes me and Ryan feel like this could be normal as well. We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime. We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit.”

The pregnant star gushed about Hurd on her Instagram Story for his 33rd birthday earlier this month, writing, “I love you for your kind heart, for never letting me off the hook when I’m being a brat, for feeding the dogs in the morning so I can sleep in, for getting spray tans with me because THEY’RE AWESOME, for your dad jokes, for always being on my side and for loving me the way I deserve. I hope I deserve you.”