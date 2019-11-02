



The last baby-free birthday! Maren Morris made sure to wish her husband, Ryan Hurd, very special 33rd birthday ⁠— the “last quiet one” he’ll have ⁠— on Saturday, November 2.

The 29-year-old singer, who is expecting the couple’s first child, took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her hubby. “Happy birthday, babe. the last quiet one you’ll have. 😂👶🏻,” Morris wrote alongside a photo of the twosome sharing an embrace.

The “I Could Use a Love Song” songstress also shared a lengthy post on her Instagram Story with all the reasons why she adores Hurd, 33.

“I love you for your kind heart, for never letting me off the hook when I’m being a brat, for feeding the dogs in the morning so I can sleep in,” she gushed alongside a shirtless photo of the “Love in a Bar” singer. “For getting spray tans with me because THEY’RE AWESOME, for your dad jokes, for always being on my side and for loving me the way I deserve. I hope I deserve you.”

Two weeks earlier, Morris and Hurd shared the news that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, due in March 2020. The country singer alerted fans to the happy news via her Instagram.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris captioned a photo of her baby bump on October 22. “See you in 2020, little one. ”

Hurd echoed his wife’s excitement with an Instagram post of his own. “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl,” he wrote. “Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life…”

Morris revealed to Us Weekly exclusively in March that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have taught the couple quite a few lessons on how to maintain a long-distance marriage.

“I’ve learned so much from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. They’ve got the two week rule; he’s got his kids out on the road. They just make it look so normal and it makes me and Ryan feel like this could be normal as well,” she told Us. “We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime. We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit.”

Hurd and Morris started dating in 2015 after cowriting “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw two years earlier. The “Lonely Tonight” writer popped the question in July 2017 and the couple tied the knot in Nashville in March 2018.