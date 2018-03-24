Something to sing about! Maren Morris wed Ryan Hurd in Nashville on Saturday, March 24, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 27-year-old country singer and her beau — who is also a singer/songwriter — exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony before guests including The Voice‘s Cassadee Pope, a source confirms to Us.

Earlier this week, the Grammy winner opened up about one very important part of wedding planning. “Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days,” she captioned a sweet black-and-white Instagram pic of her and Hurd.

She wasn’t the only one feeling sentimental ahead of the nuptials — on Friday, March 23, Hurd released the song “Diamonds or Twine” in honor of his bride. The song features the lyrics, “It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine, I’ll be wrapped around your finger.”

“Midnight tonight. I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me,” he wrote on Instagram. “Diamonds or Twine, no matter what, I’ll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here’s to forever.”

Morris announced their engagement in an Instagram post in July 2017. “Yes,” she simply captioned a picture that showed her hand placed on her love’s knee showcasing her diamond engagement ring.

Morris and Hurd worked together on the hit song “Last Turn Home” in 2013 but didn’t start dating until August 2016.

