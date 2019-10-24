



Coming soon! Pregnant Maren Morris shared a due date estimate with her followers in a Wednesday, October 23, Instagram post.

“Got another Aries in the mix,” the singer, 29, captioned a black-and-white photo from her maternity shoot, referencing the March 21 to April 19 star sign. “Uh oh.”

In the social media upload, the Grammy winner cradled her bare baby bump while wearing a black crop top, matching underwear and a cowboy hat.

This announcement came one day after the “My Church” singer and her husband, Ryan Hurd, revealed their pregnancy news. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” she wrote on Instagram. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Hurd, 32, added with a post of his own: “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”

The “Love in a Bar” singer went on to share a shirtless beach shot on Wednesday, writing, “Dad bod.” And on his Instagram Story that same day, he showed off a “dad pour” while making his morning coffee.

The parents-to-be started dating in 2015 after cowriting “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw. They got engaged three years later. In March 2018, the couple tied the knot in Nashville.

Morris spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about their long-distance marriage a year after their wedding. “I’ve learned so much from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman,” the Texas native said in March. “They’ve got the two-week rule; he’s got his kids out on the road. They just make it look so normal and it makes me and Ryan feel like this could be normal as well. We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime. We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit.”