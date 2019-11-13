CMA Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Calling all country fans! Tonight, Wednesday, November 13, the hottest stars in country music are attending the 2019 CMA Awards. And for lovers of voluminous hair and over-the-top gowns there’s some more great news: three female industry icons are hosting the big event. You know what that means? Epic fashion looks all night long, especially on the red carpet.

For the 12th year in a row Carrie Underwood is serving as the main host of the evening, while Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton will attend as special guest hosts.

Underwood has never disappointed in the fashion department when it comes to the CMAs. Last year, she showed off her baby bump in a nude Uel Camilo dress with flawless floral embroidery and the year before that she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a mermaid-fit Fouad Sarkis cobalt gown. This year she stunned once again in a see-through dress with a bronze beaded pattern and blue tulle cape.

She’s not the only one slaying, though. McEntire also knows how to create red carpet buzz, attending the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards in a dress she originally performed in at the 1993 CMAs. For this year’s awards show, she rocked a glitzy black number that oozed pure elegance. As for Parton, well, she always brings her style A-game and this year was no different. She dazzled in a sheer cream Jackson Lowell number with beautiful silver beaded embroidery.

Some of the other standouts for the evening include Hannah Brown in princess-esque white ball gown, Colbie Caillat in a tulle mididress and Gigi Hadid in a transparent look that’s beyond sleek.

Keep scrolling to see all the fierce looks at the 2019 CMAs.