Date night! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin were red hot on one of country’s biggest nights.

The “Vice” singer and her husband stepped out on Wednesday, November 13, in Nashville to attend the 2019 CMA Awards. The couple posed together on the red carpet with McLoughlin, 27, donning a velvet suit and Lambert, 36, shinning in a red gown.

The “White Trash” singer not only posed with her police officer husband, who she married in January 2019 in secret ceremony, but she also smiled solo for a few pics.

Before hitting this year’s award show, Lambert revealed in Health magazine’s December 2019 issue her secret weapon to a healthy lifestyle: working out and McLoughlin.

“Sometimes I want to kill him, and somethings I’m thankful for it,” she told Health. Lambert explained that McLoughlin helps her switch up her routines and her diet. “I’ll go, ‘That was fun, but my stuff doesn’t fit.’ Then, I’ll spend a month doing Pilates or riding a lot and running,” she said. “I’m not a runner, but I’m trying to be one.”

The singer added that she knew early on in her relationship with McLoughlin that they were a good match. “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want,” she told the magazine. “So, when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.” (Lambert was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.)

During the show on Wednesday, McLoughlin will be by Lambert’s side as she waits to see if she’s a winner once again. The Texas native is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and is also set to perform during the show.

Lambert has 13 CMA Awards and has been nominated more than 40 times. Scroll down to see Lambert and McLoughlin’s cute red carpet moments from the night.

The CMA Awards 2019 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.