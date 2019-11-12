



A moment of reflection. Miranda Lambert candidly spoke about her whirlwind romance with husband Brendan McLoughlin and her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton.

The “Tin Man” singer, 36, had a lot to say when speaking with Health for the magazine’s December 2019 issue. When asked why she chose to wed the NYPD officer earlier this year after only knowing him for three months, Lambert said: “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want. So, when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.”

Lambert considered her romance with McLoughlin, 29, to be love at first sight “if that’s a thing,” and noted how she had “love at first sight” with her eight dogs.

In February, the Grammy winner announced that she secretly tied the knot with McLoughlin in a private, intimate ceremony. Since then, the married pair have split their time between Nashville and New York City.

Aside from gushing about life with McLoughlin, Lambert didn’t hold back when detailing her highly publicized split from Shelton. The exes — who began dating in 2006 — were married from 2011 to 2015.

“When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!’ But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business,” she explained. “I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.”

Shelton, 43, was not warned about Lambert’s quick January wedding to McLoughlin. A source told Us Weekly in February he “found about the wedding at the same time everyone else did.”

In a separate Us report, an insider stated that the “Honey Bee” singer felt the timing of his former wife’s marriage announcement was “certainly curious.”

Shelton, 43, found love with his Voice costar Gwen Stefani in September 2015 — months after calling it quits with Lambert. A source told Us in June that the “God’s Country” crooner has become “extremely close” with the 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman’s sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

Last month, an insider told Us that Shelton and Stefani “bought a house together and it’s currently being renovated.”