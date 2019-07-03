Country loving! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have decided to make Nashville their home, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The couple made the move down south after secretly tying the knot following a whirlwind romance earlier this year.

Lambert and McLoughlin, who met in New York City, still make trips back to the east coast, however. Most recently, the twosome were spotted out in NYC at the end of June.

According to the source, the police officer discussed his decision to move to Nashville to be with Lambert with friends during a night out in downtown NYC on Wednesday, June 26. McLoughlin, a native of Staten Island, gushed that he was “happy” to be living in Music City with the Grammy winner, per the source.

While McLoughlin reunited with his pals, InTouch spotted Lambert dining alone across town. The “Tin Man” songstress looked cute and casual in a white tank top and a jean shirt for the occasion. She completed her look with cowboy boots and large pink loop earrings.

The following day, the pair opted to step out together. They were spotted packing on the PDA in the streets of the West Village. Lambert later revealed that the duo were in town for the World Pride Parade.

“Happy Pride Y’all! 🌈 #family #ally #worldpridenyc,” she captioned photos from the parade on Sunday, June 30.

