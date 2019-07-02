Miranda Lambert is back to her nine-to-five! After marrying Brendan McLoughlin during a brief hiatus, the country singer cracked a joke about how she tends to go a bit off the rails whenever she has time off.

“They’re not going to let me have eight months off ever again because I get married and do weird s–t,” Lambert, 35, joked during an interview with the Chicago radio station US 99.5 FM on Monday, July 1. “I had the longest break I’ve ever had in 17 years — this year, the last year — so I’m a little nervous [to be back].”

The two-time Grammy winner secretly married the New York City Police Department officer, 28, on January 26, but waited until Valentine’s Day to share the news with her fans. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she captioned two photos from their wedding on Instagram. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

The couple had been quietly dating since November 2018, when they met while Lambert was on the set of Good Morning America for a performance with her country trio, Pistol Annies. The ABC morning show films in Times Square, where McLoughlin was assigned at the time for work. Three days after their encounter, the Staten Island, New York, native welcomed a son named Landon with his ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger.

“My stepson is amazing,” the Nashville Star alum, who was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015, told Extra on June 6. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great. … I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.’”

Since their wedding, Lambert and McLoughlin have been dividing their time between Nashville and New York. On June 28, she shared a photo of them cuddling on a rooftop in the Big Apple on Instagram, writing in the comments section, “Ain’t he a peach?”

