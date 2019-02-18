In what was quite possibly the busiest week of his life, Miranda Lambert’s new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, met the country singer and welcomed a baby with another woman.

Radar Online reported on Monday, February 18, that the New York Police Department officer, 27, was introduced to the country singer, 35, on November 2, 2018, on the set of Good Morning America, where she performed “Got My Name Changed Back” with her Pistol Annies bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, in addition to promoting their latest album, Interstate Gospel.

Three days later, McLoughlin welcomed his first child, a son named Landon, with his ex Kaihla Rettinger.

The Staten Island, New York, native is currently assigned to the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct, which serves the Times Square area where Good Morning America is filmed.

Lambert and McLoughlin secretly dated for nearly three months before marrying on January 26. She announced the news of their low-key relationship and wedding on Saturday, February 16.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the two-time Grammy winner captioned two photos from their nuptials on Instagram. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

The newlyweds stepped out holding hands — and showing off their wedding rings — in the Big Apple later on Saturday.

Lambert, who recently made headlines for an alleged altercation at a Nashville steakhouse, was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. A source told Us on Sunday, February 17, that the Voice coach, 42, “was not given a heads-up” about Lambert and McLoughlin’s wedding as the exes “have had almost zero contact” since their split.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!