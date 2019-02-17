Loved and lost … and loved again! Miranda Lambert has found a special someone more than once throughout her lifetime and, apparently, she recently found it with another man, as she walked down the aisle with NYPD officer Brendan Mcloughlin in February 2019.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life,” she wrote at the time. “And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.”

The early 2019 Instagram post marked the first time the country singer publicly mentioned her beloved. Prior to that, Lambert declared herself “happily single” in the summer of 2018 following her split from musician Evan Felker.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” she told The Tennessean in August following the breakup. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Lambert’s most famous relationship was with Blake Shelton. She and her fellow country artist met at CMT’s 100 Greatest Duets Concert in 2005, when the Voice coach was still married to longtime love Kaynette Gern, and immediately hit it off. The married couple quickly called it quits and Shelton was free to date the blonde musician.

The pair tied the knot in May 2010, but they couldn’t make it work either. In a statement to Us Weekly in July 2015, the couple confirmed their split.

“This is not the future we envisioned,” their representatives told Us at the time. “And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Scroll to see all the loves of Miranda Lambert’s past and present!