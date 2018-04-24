Miranda Lambert Is Dating Musician Evan Felker

Onto the next. Miranda Lambert has found herself a new man in Evan Felker of the neo-folk music group Turnpike Troubadours.

“They are very much involved,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. His band is currently opening for Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which started in January and runs through June.

Another insider says the two “started spending a lot more time together while on the road,” noting that things just “happened” between them — while Lambert was still technically with then-boyfriend Anderson East. Us was the first to exclusively reveal that she and the “Satisfy Me” singer, 29, had called it quits after two years of dating. At the time, a pal close to Lambert chalked up their split to “spending a lot of time apart.”

This isn’t the first time the “Vice” singer has moved on quickly from a previous relationship. Us was also the first to exclusively reveal that Lambert, 34, and East had started dating in 2015, just months after she and ex-husband Blake Shelton — to whom she was wed for four years — had split.

Meanwhile, when Felker began traveling with the two-time Grammy Award winner on her eighth headlining tour, the singer and guitarist had been married to his wife, Staci Nelson, since September 2016.

Following news from the road, Nelson is now estranged from her husband. “Staci had no other choice but to file for divorce,” says the insider. “She was devastated.” But a source close to Felker tells Us the timing was slightly different, noting Felker “filed for divorce on February 16.” Nelson filed 12 days later.

For more on their new romance, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly — on stands now.

