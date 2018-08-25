Flying solo. Miranda Lambert confirmed that she has split from boyfriend Evan Felker in a new interview with The Tennessean published on Friday, August 24, in which she described herself as “happily single.”

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” she told the publication. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

The news comes just one week after Us Weekly confirmed that Felker, 34, had finalized his divorce —originally filed in May — from estranged wife Staci Felker four months after he took up with the “Tin Man” singer.

As Us previously reported, the Turnpike Troubadours singer and the country crooner began dating in April after Felker’s band opened for her on tour. A source revealed at the time that the two “started spending a lot more time together while on the road” and that things just “happened” between them.

They made their first public appearance holding hands in July.

According to the source, Lambert was still dating ex Anderson East, with whom she split from in April, at the time.

As for Felker, a source told Us in May that Evan and Staci had been “trying to have a baby” prior to his tour with Lambert, adding, “He went on tour and he did not come home.”

Staci later claimed that the Grammy winner was repeatedly calling her from an unidentified number.

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton, who is currently dating Gwen Stefani, from 2011 to 2015.

