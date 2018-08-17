Done deal. Evan and Staci Felker have finalized their divorce four months after he started dating Miranda Lambert, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Turnpike Troubadours frontman, 34, filed a scheduling order to end the marriage back in May, fearing Staci would otherwise “unduly delay” the divorce, according to documents previously obtained by Us. However, a source told Us at the time that Staci was surprised by Evan’s motion and was looking forward to moving on.

“Anyone who actually speaks to Staci knows she has wanted out of this marriage for months. Evan is the one who disappeared again and again and changed his phone number,” the insider said at the time. “They both planned to end this quietly. Staci has never wanted to go to court and Evan told Staci he did not want to either.”

Us broke the news in April that Lambert, 34, started seeing Evan when his band opened for her on tour. A source told Us that things just “happened” between the two musicians while they were on the road.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed to Us in May that Evan ghosted Staci after Lambert’s tour wrapped, and Staci learned of her estranged husband’s divorce filing through the local newspaper.

The folk singer and the Grammy winner stepped out together for the first time as a couple in July. They were spotted holding hands in New York City, and an eyewitness told Us they “looked very happy together.”

