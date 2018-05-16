Moving forward. Miranda Lambert’s beau, Evan Felker, is ready to officially close the door on his marriage to Staci Felker.

The Turnpike Troubadours crooner filed a scheduling order to end the relationship on Tuesday, May 15, in documents obtained by Us Weekly. He cited fears that Staci would otherwise “unduly delay” the divorce.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Staci is surprised by her estranged husband’s motion and she too is eager to move on. “Anyone who actually speaks to Staci knows she has wanted out of this marriage for months. Evan is the one who disappeared again and changed his phone number,” claims the insider. “They both planned to end this quietly. Stacy has never wanted to go to court and Evan told Stacy he did not want to either, so there is probably someone a little more powerful dictating all of this.”

The same day that Evan filed the motion, Staci shared a cryptic message via social media about their relationship. The brunette beauty posted a picture of a book cover via Instagram with the title reading, “WELL I WAS CLEARLY MORE INTO THAT THAN YOU WERE: A LOVE STORY.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Evan and Lambert, 34, started seeing each other when his band toured with the country singer. A source told Us earlier this month that Evan “completely shut Staci out” after the tour and she later learned from a local newspaper that he had filed for divorce.

However, a second insider claims that Evan and Staci, who wed in September 2016, were having marital issues before he met Lambert.

As for the “Tin Man” singer’s involvement? She met Evan while she was still dating Anderson East. According to a pal, the Grammy winner has “a problem staying faithful to anyone” but “didn’t steal Evan from his wife.”

