A new kind of love story? Staci Felker shared a cryptic message about relationships after her estranged husband, Evan Felker, started dating Miranda Lambert while they were allegedly still together.

Staci shared the cover of a book titled “WELL I WAS CLEARLY MORE INTO THAT THAN YOU WERE: A LOVE STORY” on Tuesday, May 15, via Instagram.

“#mood,” Staci captioned the post, adding a strong arm emoji and wink face emoji.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in April that Evan and Lambert started a relationship when his band, Turnpike Troubadours, was on tour with the Grammy winner in February.

A source told Us on May 1 that Evan “did not get on his flight home and did not answer Staci’s calls” after Lambert’s tour wrapped, and after a few weeks of not hearing from her husband, Staci learned that Evan filed for divorce from a local newspaper.

“He completely shut Staci out,” the source told Us. “Two months later — after Staci put it all together — he confessed everything.” The source added that the pair were “trying to have a baby” before Evan left for Lambert’s tour.

A second source insists that Staci and Evan, who wed in September 2016, were having marital problems before his relationship with Lambert started.

Lambert, for her part, was still dating Anderson East when her relationship with things “happened” with Evan. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on April 7 that the “Tin Man” singer and the “Satisfy Me” crooner had called it quits after two years of dating.

An insider told Us on May 2 that Lambert has “a problem staying faithful to anyone.” According to a different confidant, however, “Miranda didn’t steal Evan from his wife.”

Lambert announced in March that the Turnpike Troubadours are set to open for her again on her summer tour.

